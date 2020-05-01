Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Angelina Jolie Reportedly Demands Cash from Brad Pitt, Furious Over Ex-Husband's Spending?

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Demands Cash from Brad Pitt, Furious Over Ex-Husband's Spending?

HNGN Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Demands Cash from Brad Pitt, Furious Over Ex-Husband's Spending?The publication Gossip Cop debunked if this was true or not. According to reports, Angelina Jolie is currently “hemorrhaging cash” and is in need of money from Brad Pitt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Angelina Jolie: It's impossible to be a perfect parent [Video]

Angelina Jolie: It's impossible to be a perfect parent

Angelina Jolie thinks it's "impossible" to be a "perfect" parent, as she insists children just want their parents to be "honest" about their mistakes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Maddox Jolie-Pitt returns home [Video]

Maddox Jolie-Pitt returns home

Angelina Jolie's oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, has flown home to the US after his classes at college in South Korea were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Angelina Jolie Reportedly Demands Cash from Brad Pitt, Furious Over Ex-Husband's Spending?: https://t.co/1qTMkBga6j 24 minutes ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Angelina Jolie Reportedly Demands Cash from Brad Pitt, Furious Over Ex-Husband's Spending? https://t.co/pSXZvrtzmR https://t.co/SLye8n4WGE 2 hours ago