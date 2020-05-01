Eminem Confronted an Intruder in His Home

Friday, 1 May 2020 () Eminem had a scary incident happen at his home earlier this month. At around 4 o’clock in the morning, an intruder slipped past Eminem‘s security guards and broke into his home. The news was first reported by TMZ and the rapper’s reps confirmed it to ET. Eminem was woken up by his home alarm and [...]
Eminem’s home was broken into by a 27-year-old man during the coronavirus lockdown. TMZ reported that the rapper confronted the intruder in his living room. According to Newser, the suspect, Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to break the back-door window. An associate of Eminem’s said the...