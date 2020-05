Grey's Anatomy, Superstore, Brooklyn 9-9: Shows that inspire us to celebrate the real heroes this Labor Day Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Socialist and labour unions celebrate this day by organising programs to improve wages and working conditions of the workforce. With a Lockdown imposed by the governments of the various nations, this year, we celebrate those on the frontlines of this major epidemic and appreciate the work done by them. So aid to our battle... Socialist and labour unions celebrate this day by organising programs to improve wages and working conditions of the workforce. With a Lockdown imposed by the governments of the various nations, this year, we celebrate those on the frontlines of this major epidemic and appreciate the work done by them. So aid to our battle πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @daisythreadds 𝕙𝕦𝕝𝕦 -Good Girls -Brooklyn 99 -Superstore -Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist -Killing Eve -The Good Place -Grey’s Anatomy 6 days ago