BCMenon Rishi Kapoor Death News: 'Om Shanti Om': Mulk mourns Rishi Kapoor | The Times of India https://t.co/6sJpyoDkqX 13 minutes ago
Dibyajeet Sahoo (Stay Home)🏡 RT @timesofindia: 'Om Shanti Om': Mulk mourns #RishiKapoor
A lesser actor would have got lost in masala multi-starrers but his easy charm… 15 minutes ago
Anuja Jaiswal '#Om #Shanti #Om': Mulk mourns #RishiKapoor https://t.co/CaVdkc31Wi 1 hour ago
The Times Of India 'Om Shanti Om': Mulk mourns #RishiKapoor
A lesser actor would have got lost in masala multi-starrers but his easy… https://t.co/bdG7Y8UJG7 2 hours ago
Anand K.Vajapeyam 'Om Shanti Om': Mulk mourns Rishi Kapoor | Hindi Movie News - Times of India | The Times of India https://t.co/OnyJIQvozC 4 hours ago