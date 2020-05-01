Global  

Neetu Singh, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sridevi: Ladies who made the romantic hero Rishi Kapoor special

Mid-Day Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Neetu Singh, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sridevi: Ladies who made the romantic hero Rishi Kapoor specialDuring his career of close to five decades that has been predominantly defined by a loverboy image, Rishi Kapoor has romanced over 45 actresses on screen. He struck magic with each romantic shot and managed to weave a dream with each song, opposite each of his leading ladies. Yet, there are the ones who have seemed a little more...
