Driving Home Ma: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'enroute Mumbai' as she misses father Rishi Kapoor's last rites

Zee News Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 30, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.
0
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai 02:08

 Family and friends gathered for the last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai. RIshi breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Mortal remains of Rishi were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium. Rishi’s son...

