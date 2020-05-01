Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Skylar Astin Sings 'Go the Distance' from 'Hercules' After Live-Action Movie Is Announced!

Skylar Astin Sings 'Go the Distance' from 'Hercules' After Live-Action Movie Is Announced!

Just Jared Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
It was just revealed that the Disney animated movie Hercules is going to be turned into a live-action movie and Skylar Astin is hoping to be considered for the film! The 32-year-old actor, best known for his work in Pitch Perfect and NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, performed a cover of the song “Go the Distance” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development [Video]

Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Won't be long before you see these games on the big screen! For this list, we’re looking at the video games that are confirmed to receive cinematic adaptions at some point in the future.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:07Published
MULAN movie clip - Lower Your Sword [Video]

MULAN movie clip - Lower Your Sword

MULAN movie clip - Lower Your Sword Disney's live-action Mulan movie clip + trailer starring Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui;..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Skylar Astin Is Living His Dreams on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Skylar Astin may be an accomplished Broadway, TV, and movie performer who has performed some of the greatest songs with some of the most talented people, but...
E! Online

Disney’s animated Hercules is getting a live-action reboot produced by the Russo brothers

Disney’s animated Hercules is getting a live-action reboot produced by the Russo brothersDisney’s live-action remakes are on a roll, and news of yet another project broke today: a version of the 1997 Hercules movie, produced (but not directed) by...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Skylar Astin Sings 'Go the Distance' from 'Hercules' After Live-Action Movie Is Announced!: It was just revealed th… https://t.co/UwqWVmgzlr 8 minutes ago

soJulezz

Julieta (7)✨ RT @JustJared: .@SkylarAstin hopes to be considered for the #Hercules live-action movie and he just nailed a cover of "Go the Distance" - w… 21 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@SkylarAstin hopes to be considered for the #Hercules live-action movie and he just nailed a cover of "Go the Dist… https://t.co/5F3ePvgPyp 29 minutes ago