'Game of Thrones' Actor B.J. Hogg Died at 65

AceShowbiz Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
When confirming the sad news, longtime agent Geoff Stanton describes the late actor as 'such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor' and deems his passing as 'such a loss.'
'Game of Thrones' actor BJ Hogg dies at 65, cause of death unknown

In Game of Thrones, BJ played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand, in the first season
DNA

