'Game of Thrones' Actor B.J. Hogg Died at 65



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju Confirms He Has COVID-19



"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to announce he's been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In a post made to Instagram on Monday, the actor who played Tormund Giantsbane.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on March 17, 2020 ‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90



‘The Exorcist’ Star Max Von Sydow Dead at 90 The actor’s family announced his passing on Sunday. Von Sydow was often known for being typecast as a sophisticated villain. He had roles in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:49 Published on March 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'Game of Thrones' actor BJ Hogg dies at 65, cause of death unknown In Game of Thrones, BJ played a bannerman of House Lannister, Addam Marbrand, in the first season

DNA 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this