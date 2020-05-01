'Game of Thrones' Actor B.J. Hogg Died at 65
Friday, 1 May 2020 (
1 day ago)
When confirming the sad news, longtime agent Geoff Stanton describes the late actor as 'such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor' and deems his passing as 'such a loss.'
