Yxng Bane Shares 'Quarantimes: The Lost Files' Friday, 1 May 2020

Listen to it now...



*Yxng Bane* has released his 'Quarantimes: The Lost Files' in full.



The rapper confirmed plans for the release earlier this week, working with friends, peers, and associates on 11 new tracks.



Masked drill marauder M Huncho appears, joined by K Trap, D Block Europe, Headie One, and more.



A broad 11 track affair, it's a sign of just how quickly Yxng Bane can create, while never letting the standards slip.



