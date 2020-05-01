Yxng Bane Shares 'Quarantimes: The Lost Files'

Global  

Clash Friday, 1 May 2020
Listen to it now...

*Yxng Bane* has released his 'Quarantimes: The Lost Files' in full.

The rapper confirmed plans for the release earlier this week, working with friends, peers, and associates on 11 new tracks.

Masked drill marauder M Huncho appears, joined by K Trap, D Block Europe, Headie One, and more.

A broad 11 track affair, it's a sign of just how quickly Yxng Bane can create, while never letting the standards slip.

Tune in now.
