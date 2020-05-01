Maharashtra Day 2020: Amruta Khanvilkar, Riteish Deshmukh wish fans
Friday, 1 May 2020 () May 1 has a huge significance for the people of Maharashtra as this is the day when the existing state of Maharashtra was formed. It is also celebrated as Labour Day, and celebrities, especially those from the Marathi film and television industry, sent out Maharashtra Day wishes to their fans.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled national flag on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' in Mumbai. The event took place at Hutatma Chowk on May 01. CM Thackeray also paid tribute to various leaders on this day. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also unfurled national flag...