Trey Songz Teams With Summer Walker On 'Back Home' Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

'ANTICIPATION' and 'ANTICIPATION II' mixtapes are now online...



*Trey Songz* has shared his brand new single 'Back Home'.



It's the multi-talented R&B icon's first blast of new material in a year, and arrives with a little help from Summer Walker.



The pair connect on 'Back Home', and it's a self-isolation jam, with their soulful identities intermingling on the all-star release.



Trey Songz comments:



“I’m so happy to give my fans music that heals. In these times we thought it would be appropriate to dedicate our music, our videos and our spirits to all of those who are home dealing with the pandemic, with their families.”



“As an artist and father these times are personal. I encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe and would like to give a special thank you to our first responders and front line warriors, who make being home possible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”



The track lands as Trey shares 'ANTICIPATION' and 'ANTICIPATION II' in full for the first time on DSPs.



Check out 'Back Home' below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

'ANTICIPATION' and 'ANTICIPATION II' mixtapes are now online...*Trey Songz* has shared his brand new single 'Back Home'.It's the multi-talented R&B icon's first blast of new material in a year, and arrives with a little help from Summer Walker.The pair connect on 'Back Home', and it's a self-isolation jam, with their soulful identities intermingling on the all-star release.Trey Songz comments:“I’m so happy to give my fans music that heals. In these times we thought it would be appropriate to dedicate our music, our videos and our spirits to all of those who are home dealing with the pandemic, with their families.”“As an artist and father these times are personal. I encourage everyone to stay home and stay safe and would like to give a special thank you to our first responders and front line warriors, who make being home possible. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”The track lands as Trey shares 'ANTICIPATION' and 'ANTICIPATION II' in full for the first time on DSPs.Check out 'Back Home' below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this