Drake Blows Competition Away W/ New Dark Lane Demo Tapes Mixtape Release

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Drake Blows Competition Away W/ New Dark Lane Demo Tapes Mixtape ReleaseOVO Sound boss Drake has kept his word on putting out some fire music. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered his new, hits-filled Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape out to the masses. Drake Back On Friday, the hip-hop heavyweight put out some major new music since recently dropping a compilation effort filled with throwback leaked songs. […]

The post Drake Blows Competition Away W/ New Dark Lane Demo Tapes Mixtape Release appeared first on .
News video: Drake releases new mixtape

Drake releases new mixtape 00:41

 Drake has released a new compilation of various leaks and one-off tracks ahead of an official new album in the summer.

