Lil Baby Keeps His Word + Drops New My Turn Deluxe Album + Emotionally Scarred Music Video
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is keeping the new music coming. The hip-hop heavyweight has kept his word on delivering his highly-anticipated new My Turn deluxe album. Baby Time On Friday, LB blessed hip-hop heads with his latest audio offering. The revamped studio effort features new songs with fellow rap artist 42 Dugg. Lil Baby has […]
