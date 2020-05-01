Global  

Lil Baby Keeps His Word + Drops New My Turn Deluxe Album + Emotionally Scarred Music Video

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Lil Baby Keeps His Word + Drops New My Turn Deluxe Album + Emotionally Scarred Music VideoAtlanta rapper Lil Baby is keeping the new music coming. The hip-hop heavyweight has kept his word on delivering his highly-anticipated new My Turn deluxe album. Baby Time On Friday, LB blessed hip-hop heads with his latest audio offering. The revamped studio effort features new songs with fellow rap artist 42 Dugg. Lil Baby has […]

The post Lil Baby Keeps His Word + Drops New My Turn Deluxe Album + Emotionally Scarred Music Video appeared first on .
