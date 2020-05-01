Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > LeBron James Agrees Lil Baby Is The Youngest Rap Game MVP Right Now

LeBron James Agrees Lil Baby Is The Youngest Rap Game MVP Right Now

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
LeBron James Agrees Lil Baby Is The Youngest Rap Game MVP Right NowNBA superstar LeBron James is here for Lil Baby. The Los Angeles Lakers leader went online this week to co-sign LB’s rap game greatness. King Baby This week, King James reacted to a Twitter user putting big respect on Baby’s name. LeBron agreed Lil is the rap game’s current most valuable player. “Lil Baby is […]

The post LeBron James Agrees Lil Baby Is The Youngest Rap Game MVP Right Now appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: LeBron James Set to Air Star-Studded Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020 | THR News

LeBron James Set to Air Star-Studded Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020 | THR News 01:21

 LeBron James Set to Air Star-Studded Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020 | THR News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Space Jam' sequel logo and poster revealed [Video]

'Space Jam' sequel logo and poster revealed

NBA star Lebron James has revealed the title and logo for the new Space Jam movie. He revealed this through posts on his Twitter and Instagram - the movie will be out next year.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time [Video]

Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Charles Barkley about LeBron being ranked 7th of all time

Charles Barkley recently ranked LeBron James as the 7th greatest player of all time behind Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kobe Bryant. Hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Baby Promises New My Turn Deluxe Album Drops Tomorrow: “6 Songs! Stay Home”

Lil Baby Promises New My Turn Deluxe Album Drops Tomorrow: “6 Songs! Stay Home”Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is getting fans hyped for new tunes. The hip-hop heavyweight has vowed to drop a highly-anticipated My Turn Deluxe album for everyone’s...
SOHH

Lil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Rapper Right Now: “I Love Everything You Do”

Lil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Rapper Right Now: “I Love Everything You Do”Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is showing love to the genre’s hottest rookies. During his new Beats 1 Young Money Radio broadcast, he chopped it up with...
SOHH


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH LeBron James Agrees Lil Baby Is The Youngest Rap Game MVP Right Now https://t.co/UaIm6WNpvP https://t.co/Hs9EpRLWUh 1 hour ago

Swavey_Baby

SWAVE RT @ChrisBHaynes: Yahoo Sources: Fresno phenom @JalenGreen - potential No. 1 pick in 2021 Draft and first high school prospect to sign with… 3 days ago