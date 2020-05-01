Daniel Diemer Wiki: Facts About the Actor Playing Paul Munsky in “The Half of It”

Global  

Leah Lewis from the Nancy Drew reboot makes her Netflix debut in the newest coming-of-age dramedy, The Half of it. Her character is stuck in a love triangle with high school jock, Paul Munsky, played by newcomer, Daniel Diemer. The Half of It marks Diemer’s breakout role. And we think he’s set to become the […]

