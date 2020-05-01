Daniel Diemer Wiki: Facts About the Actor Playing Paul Munsky in “The Half of It”



Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie The Half of It starring Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Collin Chou, Enrique Murciano and Becky Ann Baker! Release Date: May 1, 2020.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:30 Published 3 weeks ago The Half of It movie



The Half of It movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Shy, straight-A student Ellie is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul, who needs help winning over a popular girl. But their new and unlikely.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:47 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Alexxis Lemire Wiki: Facts About the Actress from Netflix’s “The Half of It” Netflix’s latest original series The Half of It has it all—drama, comedy, a love triangle, LGBTQ romance, and a talented cast of young actors. Joining...

Leah Lewis Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Ellie Chu on Netflix’s “The Half of It” After some teen sleuthing drama, Leah Lewis is set to make her Netflix debut in The Half of It. The coming-of-age dramedy is already gaining attention for its...

