Mike Pence Bans Voice of America Reporter from Air Force Two Over Alleged Off-The-Record Violation
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence's office banned a Voice of America reporter from traveling with Pence on Air Force Two after the reporter violated an off-the-record agreement after an April 28 trip to the Mayo Clinic, the agency said on Friday.
