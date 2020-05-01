Global  

Mike Pence Bans Voice of America Reporter from Air Force Two Over Alleged Off-The-Record Violation

Mediaite Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Mike Pence Bans Voice of America Reporter from Air Force Two Over Alleged Off-The-Record ViolationVice President Mike Pence's office banned a Voice of America reporter from traveling with Pence on Air Force Two after the reporter violated an off-the-record agreement after an April 28 trip to the Mayo Clinic, the agency said on Friday.
 US vice president Mike Pence called on the public to continue following government guidelines, while failing to comply with a Minnesota hospital's mandatory masking policy during a tour of the campus.

