Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gauahar Khan pens down a sweet note for Rishi Kapoor; reveals why she loves Ranbir as an actor

Gauahar Khan pens down a sweet note for Rishi Kapoor; reveals why she loves Ranbir as an actor

Mid-Day Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Gauahar Khan pens down a sweet note for Rishi Kapoor; reveals why she loves Ranbir as an actorRishi Kapoor's sudden death has sent the Bollywood industry and his friends and family into a shock. With legendary actor Irrfan Khan passing away just a day before Rishi Kapoor, it's naturally tough for the masses to cope up with the loss of not one but two legendary actors.

While most actors took to their social media to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai 02:08

 Family and friends gathered for the last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai. RIshi breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Mortal remains of Rishi were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium. Rishi’s son...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:13Published
Kareena, Karisma's throwback tribute to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Kareena, Karisma's throwback tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Soon after the death of her uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai to be with late actor's wife Neetu and son Ranbir Kapoor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Arjun pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 8.45 am today after fighting a prolonged battle with cancer. The news has shocked the entire fraternity which was...
IndiaTimes

Wish I could be there, come back na papa: Riddhima's note for Rishi Kapoor will leave you in tears

Wish I could be there, come back na papa: Riddhima's note for Rishi Kapoor will leave you in tearsRishi Kapoor wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating as his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this