Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are wearing matching sweatshirts! The 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor are representing the “Fauci Gang” in a new...

Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Baby Prep as They Self-Quarantine Together Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking things "one day at a time", just like the rest of us. When the pair rang in the New Year, they had a lot to look forward...

E! Online 1 week ago