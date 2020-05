Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Camila Mendes‘ new movie Dangerous Lies is out TODAY (May 1)! The 25-year-old Riverdale actress stars in the new Netflix movie alongside Jessie T. Usher. VIDEO: Watch The Dangerous Lies Trailer Here! To celebrate the release of the her new movie, Camila shared a clip of the two making out in a car. “here’s a [...] 👓 View full article