Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Jodie Comer is now a top contender to play kind-hearted teacher Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Matilda. The Daily Mail reports that the 27-year-old British actress might not be able to take on the role as she’s contracted to shoot season four of Killing Eve and complete work on [...] 👓 View full article