WATCH: Reporters Interrupt Kellyanne Conway’s Attacks on Biden to Grill About Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mediaite Friday, 1 May 2020
Kellyanne Conway tried to make political hay over Joe Biden's denial of Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation, but wound up being grilled by reporters over President Donald Trump's dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Comedian Silverman Calls Out Gillibrand

Comedian Silverman Calls Out Gillibrand 00:34

 Sarah Silverman is taking on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Gillibrand is standing by Joe Biden amid a sexual assault allegation from former Senate aide Tara Reade. In 2018, however, Gillibrand pressured then Senator Al Franken into resigning over sexual misconduct allegations that came to light in...

‘Never Happened’: Joe Biden Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations [Video]

‘Never Happened’: Joe Biden Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

Former vice president Joe Biden is denying an allegation of sexual assault. Naomi Ruchim has more. (1:57) WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:56Published
Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened' [Video]

Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Morning Joe Greets Trump Demand That Biden Respond With Epic History of Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mika Brzezinski responded to President Donald Trump's demand that Joe Biden respond to an allegation of sexual assault by recounting an epic history of sexual...
Mediaite

Women's groups reportedly drafted an unreleased letter urging Biden to address Tara Reade claims

Women's groups have reportedly pressured former Vice President Joe Biden behind the scenes to directly address the sexual misconduct allegations made by his...
FOXNews.com


