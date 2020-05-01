WATCH: Reporters Interrupt Kellyanne Conway’s Attacks on Biden to Grill About Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Kellyanne Conway tried to make political hay over Joe Biden's denial of Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation, but wound up being grilled by reporters over President Donald Trump's dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
