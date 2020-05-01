Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fabolous Joins The Face Mask Movement + Announces Final Soul Tape OG Tees

Fabolous Joins The Face Mask Movement + Announces Final Soul Tape OG Tees

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Fabolous Joins The Face Mask Movement + Announces Final Soul Tape OG TeesNew York rapper Fabolous is pushing for health awareness. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to encourage followers to join the nationwide face mask movement and push a few of his remaining Soul Tape t-shirts. Face Mask Fab Loso went to his Instagram page Friday to share a shot of himself wearing the facial […]

The post Fabolous Joins The Face Mask Movement + Announces Final Soul Tape OG Tees appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This iconic, super bubbly $10 face mask is all over TikTok

This iconic, super bubbly $10 face mask is all over TikTok 01:16

 Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask is a wacky face mask that won’t stop going viral.The carbonated clay face mask first took over the internet back in 2016 with an iconic meme that’s basically the funniest thing ever posted on social media.And now, that same mask is taking...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How To Keep Your COVID-19 Face Mask Clean [Video]

How To Keep Your COVID-19 Face Mask Clean

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a cloth face-covering in public to prevent spreading COVID-19. In fact, wearing one is mandatory in cities like New York and San..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock Phone While Wearing a Mask [Video]

Apple Makes It Easier to Unlock Phone While Wearing a Mask

Apple is working on a solution to help with facial recognition while wearing a face mask, according to TechCruch. For users who try to log in while wearing a face mask, the Face ID option will default..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fabolous Celebrates His Soul Tape Anniversary

Fabolous Celebrates His Soul Tape AnniversaryNew York rapper Fabolous is reminding fans how fast time flies by. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to celebrate the 9-year anniversary of his Soul Tape...
SOHH

Pence wears face mask for GM tour

US Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask while touring an Indiana General Motors plant Thursday, just two days after facing criticism for failing to put on a...
SBS Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Fabolous Joins The Face Mask Movement + Announces Final Soul Tape OG Tees https://t.co/E1Zyq5iGz4 https://t.co/f5cwW93ySa 25 minutes ago