Abigail Spencer Broke Her Wrist While Doing Handspring for Coronavirus Charity Video Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The 'Suits' actress is left with 'tremendous pain' after she accidentally injured her wrist while attempting to do a backhand spring to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this