Credit: FanReviews - Published 3 hours ago Lovecraft Country on HBO - Official Teaser Trailer 01:25 Check out the official trailer for the HBO series by Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country Season 1. It stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael Kenneth Williams and Abbey Lee. Release Date: August 2020 on HBO