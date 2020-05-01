|
WATCH: Florida Man Dresses As Grim Reaper to Protest Reopening of Florida Beaches
|
|
Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Florida Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the "premature" opening of Walton County beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.
|
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
Lee County beaches, parks to re-open Wednesday 02:17
Lee County commissioners unanimously voted on re-opening beaches and parks during an emergency meeting Tuesday, but there are some guidelines you’ll need to follow.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this