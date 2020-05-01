Global  

The Internet Goes Memes Crazy Over Drake’s Dark Lanes Demo Tapes: “Teenage White Girls Running To Make TikToks”

SOHH Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The Internet Goes Memes Crazy Over Drake’s Dark Lanes Demo Tapes: “Teenage White Girls Running To Make TikToks”The Internet is 100 percent here for Dark Lanes Demo Tapes. Social media has erupted with hilarious reactions and feedback following Drake‘s new release. Drake Memes Over the past few hours, the Internet has generated epic memes. The jokes ranged from Playboi Carti‘s “1993 Pain” verse to Drizzy bodying multiple records on the LP. “On […]

The post The Internet Goes Memes Crazy Over Drake’s Dark Lanes Demo Tapes: “Teenage White Girls Running To Make TikToks” appeared first on .
