Anderson Cooper & Ex Benjamin Maisani Are Back Together!

Just Jared Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani are reportedly back together as a couple! The 52-year-old CNN anchor started dating Benjamin, 47, back in 2009 and they were together for nine years. Anderson confirmed his split from Benjamin back in March 2018, saying that they had “separated as boyfriends some time ago.” Just last night, [...]
