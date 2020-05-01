Anderson Cooper & Ex Benjamin Maisani Are Back Together!
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Anderson Cooper and his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani are reportedly back together as a couple! The 52-year-old CNN anchor started dating Benjamin, 47, back in 2009 and they were together for nine years. Anderson confirmed his split from Benjamin back in March 2018, saying that they had “separated as boyfriends some time ago.” Just last night, [...]
Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy On April 30, longtime newsman Anderson Cooper revealed that he had officially become a proud father. His son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, was born on April 27 via surrogate, weighing a healthy 7.2 pounds. In an Instagram post, Cooper explained the...
Andy Cohen is thrilled that his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper had a baby.
According to CNN Entertainment, the Bravo host sent out a congratulatory message on Instagram, paired with a picture of the..