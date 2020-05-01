Jessica Simpson 'Couldn't Be Happier' For Sister Ashlee Simpson Ross After Her Pregnancy Announcement
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Jessica Simpson is so happy for her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross on her pregnancy. The 39-year-old singer and author commented on Ashlee‘s post on Instagram that revealed the news. “I couldn’t be happier for my favorite person on the planet!!!” she wrote. “This family of 5 over here are beyond elated for YOU, Evan, [...]
CNN reports that singer Ashlee Simpson and her actor husband Evan Ross are expecting another baby. This will be baby number three for their blended family. The couple is already parents to their daughter Jagger, who is four. Simpson also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz....