The former MTV reality star and her estranged husband are fighting over cash and child support arrangements despite her previous claim that their split was...

Kristin Cavallari Was 'Torn' About Divorcing Jay Cutler for This Reason (Report) Kristin Cavallari was not sure about divorcing Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old Very Cavallari star, who revealed that she and Jay were divorcing earlier in the week,...

Just Jared 3 days ago