Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cameron Boyce, Bella Thorne & Booboo Stewart Star In 'Paradise City' Trailer - Watch Now!

Cameron Boyce, Bella Thorne & Booboo Stewart Star In 'Paradise City' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Cameron Boyce smiles in this still from the trailer from the new series Paradise City. The late actor stars in one of his final roles alongside fellow Disney alums Bella Thorne and Booboo Stewart. In Paradise City, the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Batwoman S01E19 A Secret Kept From All the Rest

Batwoman S01E19 A Secret Kept From All the Rest 00:30

 Batwoman 1x19 "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" Season 1 Episode 19 Extended Promo trailer HD - CRACKING THE CODE – When members of Gotham's intelligentsia begin disappearing, Commander Kane (Dougray Scott), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and the Crows go searching for the newest homicidal threat to the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E03 Wicked Old World

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x03 "Wicked Old World" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo trailer HD - Tiago and Molly visit Santa Monica Pier in an effort to escape their complicated lives. Livid at the murder..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down [Video]

Penny Dreadful City of Angels S01E02 Dead People Lie Down

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 1x02 "Dead People Lie Down" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Raul Vega lies on the brink of death as his brother Mateo meets the charismatic Pachuco Fly Rico. Tiago..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Paradise City’ Trailer Features Cameron Boyce in Final Role

The teaser for musical drama 'Paradise City' was released, featuring the late actor Cameron Boyce in his final screen appearance.
Billboard.com

Why Tyler Cameron Wouldn't Go on Bachelor in Paradise

Paradise doesn't seem to be calling Tyler Cameron's name. The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the chances of joining the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise...
E! Online


Tweets about this