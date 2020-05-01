Cameron Boyce, Bella Thorne & Booboo Stewart Star In 'Paradise City' Trailer - Watch Now!
Friday, 1 May 2020 () Cameron Boyce smiles in this still from the trailer from the new series Paradise City. The late actor stars in one of his final roles alongside fellow Disney alums Bella Thorne and Booboo Stewart. In Paradise City, the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes [...]
