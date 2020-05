Recent related videos from verified sources Eva Mendes won't post photos of her children online until they're old enough to consent



Eva Mendes has vowed not to share photos of her children online until they are old enough to consent. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Eva Mendes trying to be a 'fun mum' during self-isolation



Eva Mendes is "trying to be a fun mum" whilst self-isolating with her two daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Eva Mendes Insists She Did Not Devalue Ryan Gosling's Parenting Skills in Reply to Fan's Concerns After a fan noted that she comes across as a struggling single mother without a partner, the 'Training Day' actress stresses on what she is comfortable and...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this