Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It’s Flashback Friday and it’s also Jamie Dornan‘s birthday, so we’re taking a trip down memory lane to the international sets of the Fifty Shades movies! The actor, who played Christian Grey in the film franchise, is turning 38-years-old TODAY (May 1) and he shared a photo from his “birthday party for one.” The three [...] 👓 View full article