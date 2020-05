Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Hosting a 'Seinfeld' Reunion This Weekend Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hosting a Seinfeld reunion! During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the -year-old Veep star teased that she’d be virtually reuniting with co-star Jason Alexander on Instagram Live. Together, the two will be raising money for Direct Relief, which aims to help people whose lives are threatened by disaster, disease, or [...] 👓 View full article

