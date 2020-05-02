'Sopranos' Star Joe Pantoliano Struck By Car In Accident During Afternoon Walk

Global  

Just Jared Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Joe Pantoliano was in a serious car accident this week, TMZ reports. The actor – who you know from The Sopranos and The Goonies – was reportedly struck by a car while out for a walk in Connecticut today (May 1). A Porsche, which was t-boned by another car, skidded across the road and hit [...]
