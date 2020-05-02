Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Harvard Medical Prof. Calls Out CDC Director for Agency’s ‘Baffling’, ‘Muzzled’ Covid-19 Response: ‘If He Can’t Do It, He Should Step Aside’

Harvard Medical Prof. Calls Out CDC Director for Agency’s ‘Baffling’, ‘Muzzled’ Covid-19 Response: ‘If He Can’t Do It, He Should Step Aside’

Mediaite Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Harvard Medical Professor Ashish Jha calls out CDC Director Robert Redfield for agency's failed Covid-19 response: 'If he can't do it, he should step aside.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism [Video]

WHO chief says 'don't politicize' COVID-19 after Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defense of his agency's handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this