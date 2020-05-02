|
Harvard Medical Prof. Calls Out CDC Director for Agency’s ‘Baffling’, ‘Muzzled’ Covid-19 Response: ‘If He Can’t Do It, He Should Step Aside’
Harvard Medical Professor Ashish Jha calls out CDC Director Robert Redfield for agency's failed Covid-19 response: 'If he can't do it, he should step aside.'
