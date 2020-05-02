Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Axelrod Says Obama Team That Vetted Biden for VP Found No Evidence of Complaints or Misconduct: ‘The Name Tara Reade Never Came Up’

David Axelrod Says Obama Team That Vetted Biden for VP Found No Evidence of Complaints or Misconduct: ‘The Name Tara Reade Never Came Up’

Mediaite Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
David Axelrod Says Obama Team That Vetted Biden for VP Found No Evidence of Complaints or Misconduct: ‘The Name Tara Reade Never Came Up’David Axelrod says Obama campaign team that vetted Joe Biden for VP in 2008 found no evidence of misconduct: 'The name Tara Reade never came up'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations

Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights for women’s rights, is a strong defender of Biden. She said: "He's devoted his life to supporting...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Responds to Tara Reade Accusation: 'This Never, Never Happened' [Video]

Biden Responds to Tara Reade Accusation: 'This Never, Never Happened'

Presidential contender Joe Biden spoke out Friday morning in his first public response to a former Senate aide's accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Kenny Choi reports. (5-1-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:28Published
Keller @ Large: Biden Directly Addresses Sexual Assault Accusation; Will It Impact His Campaign? [Video]

Keller @ Large: Biden Directly Addresses Sexual Assault Accusation; Will It Impact His Campaign?

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden Sends Letter to Senate Requesting ‘Whatever Steps Are Necessary’ to Disclose Any Documents on Tara Reade Allegation

The presumptive Democratic nominees, Joe Biden, sends a letter to the Senate archives requesting 'whatever steps are necessary' to disclose any documents related...
Mediaite Also reported by •Daily Caller

Joe Biden denies Tara Reade allegations

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden emphatically denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Tara Read, a former Senate staffer, in the early 1990s....
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRDaily Caller

Tweets about this

kpmaestas0989

Kathleen David Axelrod Says Obama Team That Vetted Biden for VP Found No Evidence of Complaints or Misconduct: ‘The Name Tar… https://t.co/hNfTqXWFAQ 7 seconds ago

TonyFlo63

TonyF 🌊💙💎💦🌊 RT @summerisunique: Exactly bc it never happened 🙄 David Axelrod says Obama team's vetting of Biden didn't find misconduct claims https://… 27 seconds ago

Margare78933761

Margaret purcell RT @thehill: "No formal complaint. No informal chatter. Certainly, no intimation of sexual harassment or assault from her or anyone else. T… 54 seconds ago

MorvantCheryl

Cheryl Morvant RT @MorvantCheryl: David Axelrod says Obama team's vetting of Biden didn't find misconduct claims https://@JaySekulow @jasoninthehouse @Sen… 55 seconds ago

MorvantCheryl

Cheryl Morvant David Axelrod says Obama team's vetting of Biden didn't find misconduct claims https://@JaySekulow @jasoninthehouse… https://t.co/CLTDJG2Nvd 1 minute ago

annaalexismua

Anna RT @thehill: David Axelrod says Obama team's vetting of Biden didn't find misconduct claims https://t.co/lm5qYPioVT https://t.co/5zDfq0N8qC 3 minutes ago

5455km629

SnoopyResists RT @GaleTStrong: Biden was fully vetted in 2008.... Axelrod: Complaint never came up in Biden vetting https://t.co/rnkooejYkZ 4 minutes ago