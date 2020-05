Zach Braff Vows to Forever Cherish Time With 'Scrubs' Co-Star Sam Lloyd After His Passing at 56 Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sam, who was famously known as New Sacred Heart lawyer Ted Buckland on the medical comedy series, died in Los Angeles one year after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. 👓 View full article

