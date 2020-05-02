Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams travels home to Sydney amid lockdown

Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams travels home to Sydney amid lockdown

Mid-Day Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams travels home to Sydney amid lockdownKrishna Shroff's Australian boyfriend, Eban Hyams, who was living with the Shroffs at their Bandra home due to the lockdown, was able to travel to hometown Sydney. The basketball player shared the news on social media.

He posted pictures with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister and captioned it 'angels.' He also penned a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanks her boyfriend for 'putting up with her' amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanks her boyfriend for 'putting up with her' amid coronavirus lockdown

Leigh-Anne Pinnock thanks her boyfriend for 'putting up with her' amid coronavirus lockdown She is currently in quarantine with her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray, and Leigh-Anne has admitted she's..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Eban kisses girlfriend Krishna goodbye

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams dole out massive couple goals on social media. From inspirational workouts to romantic vacays...
IndiaTimes

Krishna posts loved-up photos with Eban

Krishna Shroff seems to be missing beau Eban Hyams as he jetted off to Australia recently. She posted a few loved-up photos on Instagram, which seem to be from...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA Images of #KrishnaShroff's liplock with her boyfriend #EbanHyams take the internet by storm https://t.co/rS1H2kObSp 11 hours ago

akashvarma932

akash Krishna Shroff Shared Romantic Photos With Boyfriend Eban Hyams On Social Media https://t.co/AWuZ7g4rmi https://t.co/9iwPVY3yug 12 hours ago

Filmiparadise

filmiparadise Jackie Shroff daughter and sister of Tiger Shroff Krishna Shroff's post a Series of Romantic Pics With Boyfriend Eb… https://t.co/8tNS8gIZBS 13 hours ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sets couple goals with boyfriend Eban Hyams. See pics https://t.co/jnoPI3X1Ag 13 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #KrishnaShroff Shares Romantic Pictures With Boyfriend #EbanHyams And It is Going Viral. https://t.co/z6jVaLh2ax 14 hours ago

dubey_rajlaxmi

rajlaxmi dubey https://t.co/uzGPwhfanp What kind of news is this😠👹 Is this Journalism? Disgusting 🤮 16 hours ago

FlimyN

Flimy News Krishna Shroff’s Series of Romantic Pics With Boyfriend Eban Hyams are Going Viral https://t.co/LIDsTtgNpF https://t.co/CP3jIAOPdf 19 hours ago

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Krishna Shroff’s Series of Romantic Pics With Boyfriend Eban Hyams are Going Viral https://t.co/gq5dydpQ2x https://t.co/O8Jl5yKQ4G 20 hours ago