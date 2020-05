You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Elizabeth McGovern taught Brad Pitt to kiss



Elizabeth McGovern jokes that she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss The 'Downton Abbey' star appeared opposite the Hollywood actor in 1994 film 'The Favor' and she joked she "made him the man he is" because.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this