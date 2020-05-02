Global  

Riddhima Kapoor misses father Rishi Kapoor

Saturday, 2 May 2020
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni unfortunately couldn’t make it to Rishi Kapoor’s funeral but soon left for Mumbai. Remembering her father, Riddhima shared an Insta story about Rishi Kapoor with a caption that read, “Legends live forever… Miss you”. Alia Bhatt had connected with Riddhima FaceTime as Ranbir Kapoor performed the last rites of Rishi Kapoor.
 Legendary and versatile actor Rishi Kapoor's death has send shockwaves among the film fraternity, and many of them expressed grief on the unfortunate demise of the 67-year-old actor. Bollywood stalwarts including Salman Khan, Amir Khan took to Twitter to express condolences after Amitabh Bachchan...

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities paid last tributes to the actor. Friends and family gathered for the last rites. Rishi is survived by wife..

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday, shared a rare picture of her late uncle, actor Rishi Kapoor and her late father in law Mansoor Ali Khan pataudi.

Riddhima shares throwback pics of her father

Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 8:45 am in a hospital in Mumbai. The star fought a long battle with cancer. He was in the US for more than a year for the...
IndiaTimes

'Driving home ma,' Riddhima Kapoor is enroute Mumbai to be with mother, Neetu Kapoor after missing Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Riddhima Kapoor obtained special permission to come and be a part of her father, Rishi Kapoor's last rites. But she couldn't attend the same. However, the doting...
Bollywood Life


