Kieran James Cleaves RT @DenofGeekUS: The first teaser trailer for #LovecraftCountry is here, showcasing Jordan Peele's inventive—and socially-provocative—HBO h… 18 minutes ago

Cinemaniaco 🎥📺🎭🍿🍿🍿🍿 Lovecraft Country – Teaser ufficiale per la serie horror prodotta da Jordan Peele e J.J. Abrams… https://t.co/w81zFIMGjX 22 minutes ago

Den of Geek News! The first teaser trailer for #LovecraftCountry is here, showcasing Jordan Peele's inventive—and socially-provocativ… https://t.co/NPEkFYvaIH 25 minutes ago

Tzynya 'Lovecraft Country' Teaser: HBO Supernatural Horror Series From Jordan Peele And Misha Green Is Coming!… https://t.co/SYf1zgYJYL 30 minutes ago

ET Canada HBO’s fantasy horror series is about an African American family trying to survive in the Jim Crow era https://t.co/YnuhbgwFWz 35 minutes ago

graveyard shift chip RT @BrianFargo: I just caught this trailer today and I am quite up for some good Lovecraft horror, this looks like a quality show. Lovecra… 1 hour ago