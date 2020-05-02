Global  

Irrfan Khan enjoys pani puri in throwback video posted by son

Mid-Day Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted a video of the late actor indulging in pani puri after a shoot. "When you're on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's...
