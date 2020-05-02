Irrfan Khan enjoys pani puri in throwback video posted by son
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () Irrfan Khan's son Babil has posted a video of the late actor indulging in pani puri after a shoot. "When you're on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.
Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai's...
Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India. The Union government also extended the deadline to submit bids for Air India....