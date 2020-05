Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Some love stories can never end. And that's the kind of love story that Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor shared with each other and the world. The *veteran actor passed away* on April 30, after battling cancer for two years, leaving behind wife Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.



Today, actress Neetu Kapoor shared an... 👓 View full article