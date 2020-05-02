Global  

Game Admits He’s Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: “It’s Become A Hobby”

SOHH Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Game Admits He’s Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: “It’s Become A Hobby”West Coast rapper Game knows he’s not going anywhere these days. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to joke about staying put during quarantine. Game Day Last night, the Los Angeles rap star hit up Instagram to share a look at his fancy Lamborghini. He also joked about driving down the street becoming his […]

Recent related news from verified sources

Saweetie Shows Off Her Curve Game In Some Late Night Club Quarantine Pics: “Waisting Time”

Saweetie Shows Off Her Curve Game In Some Late Night Club Quarantine Pics: “Waisting Time”West Coast rapper Saweetie is making the thirst trap work overtime. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with a batch of new pics showing off her...
SOHH

