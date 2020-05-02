

Recent related videos from verified sources Dog owner DIYs hilarious new whack-a-mole game



Two dogs have a whack-a-mole game using a carrot to pass the time during coronavirus quarantine because they can't go out and play. Footage shows the makeshift whack-a-mole arcade that Ursula.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Smart Dog Plays Game with Owner During Quarantine



Spotty, the dog, was incredibly smart. When his owner played a game with him to beat the quarantine blues, he figured out by himself what he had to. He did not need any help and pushed the lever.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Saweetie Shows Off Her Curve Game In Some Late Night Club Quarantine Pics: “Waisting Time” West Coast rapper Saweetie is making the thirst trap work overtime. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with a batch of new pics showing off her...

SOHH 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this 4hiphop Game Admits He’s Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: “It’s Become A Hobby” - West Coast rap… https://t.co/ty0Ar76mvI 5 hours ago SOHH Game Admits He's Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: "It's Become A Hobby"… https://t.co/npSsMoncO7 11 hours ago