Game Admits He’s Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: “It’s Become A Hobby”
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () West Coast rapper Game knows he’s not going anywhere these days. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to joke about staying put during quarantine. Game Day Last night, the Los Angeles rap star hit up Instagram to share a look at his fancy Lamborghini. He also joked about driving down the street becoming his […]
The post Game Admits He’s Turned His Driveway Into The New Pull Up During Quarantine: “It’s Become A Hobby” appeared first on .
This young family from Essex, UK are switching up the quarantine boredom for fun with a new race game.
The clip, filmed on April 28, shows the family of four playing a box racing game indoors using their kids Arabella and Arthur, as the drivers.
Mum Lindsey told Newsflare: "Anyone else’s...