Mithila pays another sweet tribute to Irrfan

Mithila Palkar shared screen space with Irrfan Khan in the 2018 film 'Karwaan' along with the Malayalam sensation Dulquer Salmaan. The actress who is herself a talented young budding artist, immediately bonded with the great actor Irrfan as well as Dulquer and the chemistry of the trio was palpable in the film. When Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, Mithila was one of his many co-stars who was very disturbed by the news. Sharing a still from their 2018 film together, Mithila paid her heartfelt tribute to the star. And now, the actress has taken to her Instagram account again to share her own unplugged version of the 'Heartquake' song from 'Karwaan'. It's a tribute from her Tanya to Irrfan's Shaukat.


