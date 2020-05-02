Associated Press Says Protester’s Viral Nazi Sign Was Faked — But They Identified Completely Different Original Photo

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman Who Went Viral For Sign Gets A Special Delivery



A woman who went viral for holding a sign asking for more beer has gotten her wish. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago An aspiring teacher went viral teaching British Sign Language online



An aspiring PE teacher went viral after teaching British Sign Language online - now she wants Boris to change the UK's curriculum. University of Edinburgh undergrad Holly McConnell, 18, is.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published on April 6, 2020

Tweets about this