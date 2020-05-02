Associated Press Says Protester’s Viral Nazi Sign Was Faked — But They Identified Completely Different Original Photo
Saturday, 2 May 2020 () The Associated Press has attempted to debunk a viral photo depicting an anti-coronavirus lockdown protester brandishing a sign featuring a Nazi slogan, but the photo they identified as the original is of a completely different person and sign.
Kylie Jenner isn’t shy about sharing bikini photos, but her latest post is turning heads even more than usual.Recently, the billionaire makeup mogul posted a photo of herself in her pool on Instagram.but she quickly deleted it after comments about a possible Photoshop fail started pouring...