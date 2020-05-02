Madhubala-Dilip Kumar’s love story unraveled

Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story was stuff for legends. Having romanced in films like 'Sangdil', 'Amar' and 'Mughal-E-Azam', Madhubala and Dilip Kumar went on to have a nine year long affair and were even engaged. "Unki apa aayee thi, chunni lekar (his sister had come with a chunni as a custom). Bhaijan was also a Pathan. Contrary to reports, my father never stopped her from getting married. We already had enough by then and were secure. Apa and Bhaijan looked made for each other. Bhaijan would often come home. He has even seen me in my school uniform. He was respectful towards us children and addressed us with 'aap'. The two would go for a drive or sit in the room and talk," Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan had told Filmfare in an interview.


