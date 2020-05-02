Global  

Tory Lanez Announces New Temperature Rising Album Arrives May 15: “I’m Dropping A Real Baby Maker”

SOHH Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Announces New Temperature Rising Album Arrives May 15: “I’m Dropping A Real Baby Maker”Toronto rap star Tory Lanez is putting out fire music. The hip-hop entertainer has announced he’s dropping his new Temperature Rising album to the masses in the coming days. New Lanez Last night, Tory went to his social media pages to announce the big news. Barring any setbacks, the R&B-inspired project will reach fans in […]

The post Tory Lanez Announces New Temperature Rising Album Arrives May 15: "I'm Dropping A Real Baby Maker" appeared first on .
0
