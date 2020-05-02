Global  

Diplo Goes Virtual for Major Lazer Concert in Fortnite’s Party Royale Mode: Watch

Billboard.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
Diplo went virtual for a Major Lazer concert on May 1, performing live on a festival-like digital stage in Fortnite's new Party Royale mode.
