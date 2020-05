Saturday, 2 May 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Lea Michele is confirming the happy news that she is pregnant with her first child! The 33-year-old former Glee and Scream Queens actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her cradling her baby bump. “So grateful 💛,” Lea captioned the photo. This will be the first child for the actress and her husband [...] 👓 View full article